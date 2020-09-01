Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson Sells 7,500 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.00, for a total value of C$352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,527.

PAAS traded up C$0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$14.22 and a 1 year high of C$53.30. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$43.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

