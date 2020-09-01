Pandacoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $103.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000465 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.