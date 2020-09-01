Parachute (PAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $585,099.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $585,099.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,001,972 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.