Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF)’s share price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

