PARSIQ Price Up 44.7% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $24.60 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00079195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00312748 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039447 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007647 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,172,933 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

