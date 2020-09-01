Patientory Hits Market Cap of $611,553.06 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Patientory has a market capitalization of $611,553.06 and approximately $7,141.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $709.08 or 0.06088377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.