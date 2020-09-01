Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, LATOKEN and YoBit. In the last week, Patron has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $599,464.26 and $11,346.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00135333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.85 or 0.01639007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00178222 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00188901 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinBene, Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

