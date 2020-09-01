PAX Gold (PAXG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $59.94 million and $1.26 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,977.87 or 0.17003621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $702.52 or 0.06039488 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017212 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 30,306 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

