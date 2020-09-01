PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0069

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market cap of $588,808.31 and approximately $145.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.01640059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00198178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00174964 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00185487 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.