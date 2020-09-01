Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 213.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.09% of Paychex worth $289,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.47. 1,115,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

