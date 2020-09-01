Peerplays (PPY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63,298.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Peerplays has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $63,298.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00004612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00134512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01634504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00178209 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00183248 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

