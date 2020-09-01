Penta (PNT) Price Tops $0.0001

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Penta has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX. Penta has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $51,207.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00135345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.01640729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00198547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00180488 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00189125 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC, BCEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

