PEPS Coin Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $112,307.38 and approximately $325.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00023806 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004520 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004158 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000524 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,173,069 coins and its circulating supply is 38,511,734 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

