Phore Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,390.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $20,390.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005911 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,919,951 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

