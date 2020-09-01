Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $425.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $425.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 445,959,166 coins and its circulating supply is 420,698,730 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

