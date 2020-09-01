Pivot Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $456,699.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $456,699.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00134512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01634504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00178209 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00183248 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

