PlayGame Market Cap Reaches $84,148.72 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a total market cap of $84,148.72 and $7,974.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00134882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01643803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00178821 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190866 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

