POA Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $1.01 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 278,949,051 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

