Polymath Price Tops $0.0595 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Polymath has a total market cap of $31.61 million and $1.67 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Upbit, Koinex and Binance. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,500,098 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Kyber Network, IDEX, Koinex, UEX, Upbit, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Huobi, Bittrex, Binance and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

