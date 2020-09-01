PolySwarm (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $9,052.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043362 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.68 or 0.06075190 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036221 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017226 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

