PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $3,714.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,642.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.85 or 0.03752257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.02334698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00526042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00798091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 126.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00694685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00056691 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013286 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,602,140 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.