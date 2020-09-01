Primecoin (XPM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,590.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $5,590.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,081,932 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

