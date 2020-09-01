Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 5.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $260,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,216. The stock has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $139.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

