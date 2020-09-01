Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HBUS, Bitfinex and Huobi. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $25.70 million and $526,190.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.65 or 0.06026659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,693,666,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,345,454 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, HBUS, BitForex, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

