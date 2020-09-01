ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Up 1%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.19. 9,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 70,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $2,147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $752,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.