ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Trading 0.3% Higher

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.58. 9,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 23,403.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

