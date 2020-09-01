ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 1%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)’s share price shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $76.92. 29,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 56,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

