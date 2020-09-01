Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Trading Up 79.3%

Purplebricks Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) shares traded up 79.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded Purplebricks Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Purplebricks Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

