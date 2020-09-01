Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Cap of $110.91 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Quant has a total market cap of $110.91 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $9.19 or 0.00079057 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008043 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00309841 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002364 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039523 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000353 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007669 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.