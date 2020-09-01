Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Down 1.6%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. 29,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 877% from the average session volume of 3,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.