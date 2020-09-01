Radium Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $24,456.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00006040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radium has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029304 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,108,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,086,296 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.