RChain (REV) Price Hits $0.0337 on Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OOOBTC, AirSwap and IDEX. During the last week, RChain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and $233,750.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00131733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.01640060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00175028 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00185594 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ChaoEX, AirSwap, OOOBTC, Bitinka, BitMart, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

