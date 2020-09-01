Refereum (RFR) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, DDEX and Cobinhood. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $43,202.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00134882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01643803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00178821 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190866 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bittrex, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

