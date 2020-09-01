Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 0%

Reserve Petroleum Co (OTCMKTS:RSRV) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $138.00. Approximately 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average of $148.91.

About Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working interests in 24.93 net gas wells; and 23.28 net oil wells located in 9,779 net producing acres.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.