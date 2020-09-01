RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RISE Education Cayman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 145,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $380.55 million, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 0.91. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

