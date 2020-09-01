RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.68% of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

