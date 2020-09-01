RPICoin Trading 50.2% Higher This Week (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. RPICoin has a total market cap of $33,718.83 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, RPICoin has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050731 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,000,582,478 coins and its circulating supply is 960,570,542 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.