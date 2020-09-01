Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Trading Down 1.8%

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 83,944 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 123,401 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the second quarter worth about $410,000.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.