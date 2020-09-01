SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading 7% Lower This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $236,228.21 and $1.12 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00441332 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010145 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002657 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012818 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,063,198 coins and its circulating supply is 1,807,559 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

