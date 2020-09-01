SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 11.3% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $219.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00739704 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.76 or 0.02104421 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,771.57 or 1.00798544 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00147857 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

