SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. SafeInsure has a market cap of $561,864.14 and $1.24 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00441344 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023209 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010165 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012813 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001113 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,418,535 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

