salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $420,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,776 shares of company stock valued at $143,971,013. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.65. 28,067,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $278.28. The firm has a market cap of $245.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.