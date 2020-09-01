Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 471,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after buying an additional 194,141 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after buying an additional 155,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.60. 276,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,299. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

