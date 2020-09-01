ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.0732 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $5,658.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00131733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.01640060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.