Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 120.8% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and ABCC. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and $2.82 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $713.08 or 0.06092685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,298,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

