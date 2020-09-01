Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $370,007.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and approximately $370,007.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $721.41 or 0.06167651 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036389 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017216 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,678,661,222 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

