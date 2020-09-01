Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Stock Price Up 100%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE)’s stock price rose 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22.

About Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

