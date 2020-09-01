SIX Price Reaches $0.0140 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. SIX has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $282,667.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. In the last seven days, SIX has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00135147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.46 or 0.01643072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00198204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00178581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00187002 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

