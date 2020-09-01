SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $983,165.06 and approximately $686.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,069,364 coins and its circulating supply is 60,767,882 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

