S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 210.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $51,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.42. 509,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,001. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $369.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

